CHRISTUS Good Shepherd moving to vaccinate first responder partners

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At a press conference held Wednesday, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd CEO Todd Hancock announced they are moving into the second stage of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Hancock said after vaccinating their physicians, nurses, and health care workers, they are now ready to begin vaccinating their first responder partners.
Dr. Mark Anderson said these first responders include fire departments and law enforcement officers.
“But who better than those on the front lines that deserve to receive this vaccine than all of our fire departments, our law enforcement officers, our first responders on the streets. Because like our frontline health care workers, they work in uncontrolled environments, they can’t screen who they see ahead of time like in our businesses, our health care environments, so they are at risk for receiving or catching COVID-19, they deserve to receive the vaccine,” Anderson said.
Anderson said they are currently using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which they received their first shipment last week. He also said CHRISTUS will be receiving the Moderna vaccine soon.
