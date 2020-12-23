An anonymous Tyler community member decorates skeleton to spread holiday cheer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler resident who left out his Halloween décor, has found new light after an anonymous community member dressed up one of his lawn items.
The homeowner explains this unique story involving their Halloween skeleton that turned festive just in time for the holidays.
It began with a knock, a knock that would spark a game between a Tyler homeowner and an mystery person within his community.
“I came outside, and i noticed that my skeleton was dressed up for Christmas,” homeowner, Harrison March.
March opened the door, and he found a handwritten note. In the note it asked if his skeleton needing some company during the holiday season. After reading the letter, he agreed.
“If I was willing to let them do that, then I needed to post up the snowflake that they drew for me then they would bring the skeleton by.”
That skeleton named “Scully” and his dog, can now be seen hanging out in front of Harrison’s porch.
“In the note, they just explained that they kept seeing the skeleton on their walks and thought he was cold. I’m pretty sure it was probably a child’s idea and give them a little something fun because Christmas isn’t the normal Christmas this year”
Harrison says he wasn’t expecting this outcome, but he says he’s interested in doing this every year.
“It makes me feel good, that there’s still a little cheer happening. It’s the season of giving, so its nice that they want to play along, and they started a game and I’m willing to keep going with them to see where it goes.”
In the note, the mystery person said he would play along until the first of the year.
Harrison says at first, he thought it was his friends, but in this anonymous exchange, he says he’s excited to be a part of it.
