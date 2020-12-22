Tuesday’s Weather: Temps will be unseasonably warm today, reaching the low 70s with partly sunny skies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm and sunny day is expected across our area! We are all starting in the upper 30s to low 40s with a partly cloudy sky. As we move throughout the day gusty winds from the south will help us warm into the low 70s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Overnight will be warm, only dropping into the mid 50s. Tomorrow, a cold front will pass through in the afternoon bringing with it very gusty winds, and afternoon showers. Rain will clear out overnight, making way for a beautiful and sunny Christmas Eve. Temps on Thursday will reach the low 50s. For Christmas Day we will start off cold, in the low 30, but by the afternoon we will warm to the upper 50s and see lots of sunshine. Next weekend will start off clear and in the low 60s, but additional cloud cover moves in on Sunday and we could see a few showers as well. Sunny skies return by Monday.