East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another unseasonably warm day in East Texas today...but that will change by Christmas Eve with regards to temperatures. A cold front is expected to move through East Texas on Wednesday bringing with it showers for most of East Texas, however, the southern and southeastern sections may see isolated thundershowers/storms late tomorrow afternoon/early evening. From Trinity County, Northeastward to Southern Panola County, there is a Marginal Risk (5%) for significant severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds are likely to be the greatest risk along with a very low chance for an isolated tornado. Most of East Texas will just see showers. Much cooler air arrives Wednesday night/into Thursday AM. We will likely see clear skies with cold mornings and cool afternoons on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A few sprinkles are possible on Sunday as another front moves through. More showers are possible next Tuesday as well.