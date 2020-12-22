Multiple vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in serious condition

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday morning multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians left one dead and another hospitalized in serious condition.
At 9:00 a.m. Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash involving two pedestrians on US Highway 69, just south of the city of Wells in Cherokee County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2018 Kenworth Paccar truck, Ronald Charles Brown, 53, of Marshall was traveling south on US Highway 69 in the outside lane, while at the same time the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, Shane Blair Brawley, 42, of Piedmont, OK was traveling south on US 69 in the inside lane.
Investigators said Brown made an unsafe lane change to the left, striking the back right quarter panel of the Tahoe which caused its driver to lose control of the vehicle. The Tahoe spun and left the roadway to the right, striking two pedestrians walking south on the west side of the roadway. One pedestrian, identified as Carmen Garcia, 31, was pronounced at the scene. The other pedestrian, Martin Saenz Garcia, 37, was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health - Memorial Hospital - Lufkin, TX in serious condition.
Neither driver was injured.
The crash remains under investigation as Troopers seek further identifying information on the pedestrians involved.
