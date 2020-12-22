Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle wreck near Van Hwy, Loop 323 was Troup PD officer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a wreck on Loop 323 in Tyler on Dec. 18 has been identified as a Troup police officer.
“If you haven’t heard, brother Dakota Powell was killed in a motorcycle accident a few days ago, at no fault of his own.” A post on the Troup Police Department Facebook page stated. “They had not finished Christmas shopping prior to this.”
According to the FB post, Powell’s fellow officers with the Troup Police Department got presents for Powell’s sons. A Pay Pal account has been set up for those wishing to donate to Powell’s family.
The donations may be sent to txfop51.com. Those donating are urged to put the Powell family in the notes.
Anything not used for gifts for the family will be given directly to Powell’s wife, the Facebook post stated.
“Motorcycles are encouraged at his funeral,” the Facebook post stated. “There will be a final ride to follow.
Visitation will be at the Crossbrand Cowboy Church at 1 p.m. on. Dec. 29, and the service will follow at 2 p.m.
“More info will be posted as we have it available,” the Facebook post stated.
Tyler police officers responded to the traffic crash at the intersection of Van Highway and Loop 323 at about 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 18, according to a previous East Texas News story.
The preliminary traffic report shows that a silver SUV in the westbound turn lane of Loop 323 turned north on Highway 110 on a blinking yellow light, meaning that its driver failed to yield the right-of-way to a motorcyclist who had been traveling south on Loop 323
The motorcyclist was transported to UT Health Center Beckham, where Powell later died from injuries he suffered in the crash.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.