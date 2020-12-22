Longview Lobos preparing for toughest game under King regime

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos are one of just a handful of teams left playing at the 5A DI level.
The team has the unique pleasure of preparing for football during the week of Christmas due to the UIL shifting the schedules of 6A and 5A schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The No.8 Lobos will face off with no.1 Denton Ryan on Saturday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium in the 5A DI Regional Round.
“When we saw the schedule get adjusted we knew this was a possibility,” Longview head coach John king said. “We wanted to be practicing this week and we want to be practicing next week. it is a price you have to pay.”
The Ryan Raiders lost in the 2019 5A DI state title game. From 2016-2018 their season ended in the state semi-finals. The Raiders boast some of the top recruits in the state with almost 10 DI level talents on the roster.
“They have a good looking football team,” King said. “They are the best looking football team I have seen in 20 years at Longview. they are pretty good. They have the best defense I have ever seen.”
The Longview players are not phased by the task at hand. Last week the lobos upset No.3 Lancaster. this week they look to do the same again.
“I feel like we can knock them off if we do what we are supposed to do,” senior Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson said. “We respect them and I know they respect us. If we go out and take care of business we will be victorious.”
