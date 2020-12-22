Goudarzi and Young law firm give away hams before Christmas

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Goudarzi and Young law firm is holding a giveaway for hams to people in need.
The giveaway is while supplies last and will be drive-thru style. No walk-ups are allowed. There will only be one ham given per car.
The first giveaway took place Tuesday in Gilmer at the Gilmer Yamboree Grounds. A second giveaway will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Longview office of Goudarzi and Young on 4th Street.
KLTVs Jeff Chavez spoke with Marty Young about the giveaway.
