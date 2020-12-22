Former Tyler city councilman Ed Moore has died

In 2013, Moore was elected as Tyler City Councilman for District 3 - Northwest. In 2014, Moore was selected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the 2014-2015 term. During his tenure on the City Council, Moore was appointed to the Audit Committee, Veterans Roundtable and Committee, and Employees Benefits Committee. He also served as a board member of the Tyler Metro Chamber, and the Juneteenth Association. He previously provided board leadership to the Emmett Scott Center and the local chapter of the NAACP.