Former Tyler city councilman Ed Moore has died

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A native of Tyler, former city council member Ed Moore died Monday.
Prior to his retirement in 2007, Ed spent four decades at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He faithfully served his peers in several key positions with the United Steel Workers (USW). During his tenure, Ed was elected to serve on the USW executive board for 12 consecutive years. As the first African-American to achieve the titles of Vice President and President of the USW, serving repeating terms in the executive office spanning over an honorable 26-year period.
After retirement, Moore dedicated his life to community service and volunteerism. Being an activist resulted in significant contributions to the Tyler area. He was appointed by former Mayor Kevin Eltife and former Councilman Reginald Garrett to serve as an inaugural member of the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board in 1996 and his reappointment in 2007 to the Half-Cent Sales Tax Board by Mayor Joey Seeber and City Councilman Ralph Caraway.
During Moore’s tenure, the Board was successful in leading and carrying out the architecture design and construction of the Tyler Glass Recreation Center and the Earl Campbell Parkway. He worked with the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to convert the Woldert Park baseball field into a football field. In February, Woldert Park named a baseball field after Moore.
Moore was a member of the Tyler Chapter of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute and in partnership with State Representative Bob Glaze, Moore’s efforts to strengthen cultural awareness and safety in the North Tyler area resulted in the successful renaming of Lincoln Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the addition of two turning lanes from Loop 323 onto Highway 69 North.
In 2013, Moore was elected as Tyler City Councilman for District 3 - Northwest. In 2014, Moore was selected by his peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the 2014-2015 term. During his tenure on the City Council, Moore was appointed to the Audit Committee, Veterans Roundtable and Committee, and Employees Benefits Committee. He also served as a board member of the Tyler Metro Chamber, and the Juneteenth Association. He previously provided board leadership to the Emmett Scott Center and the local chapter of the NAACP.
Moore also coached little league basketball, baseball and football.
A lifetime model citizen, Ed Moore was the son of Mary Ann Moore and the late Robert Moore, Jr. He graduated from Emmett Scott High School in Tyler and attended Tyler Junior College. He was married to Lillian Jean and they have a daughter, Rebecca (Arlington, Texas) and a son, Edward (Tyler, Texas). Ed and Lillian are the proud grandparents of two grandsons: Marquis and Ethan and a beautiful new granddaughter, Lyric.
