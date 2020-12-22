Former Lufkin Panther Haylen Green named pre-season All-American

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin Panther pitcher Halen Green has been named a pre-season All-American heading into the 2021 college baseball season.
According to a TCU release, Green had a team-leading eight appearances out of the bullpen. Green was hot out of the gate with 17 2/3 scoreless innings streak to open the season which ranked third in the NCAA. Green finished the year with a 1-0 record with one save. Green was named a 2020 2020 second-team All-American.
His TCU Horned Frogs have been ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball in its preseason Fab 40 poll.
