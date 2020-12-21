Tyler police: 4th suspect in Vance Street murder now in custody

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force tracked the fourth and final suspect in the murder of 21-year-old Draveon McCullough down to Spring Ave. on Monday. Warthsaw was arrested after he ran from authorities.
“Officers from the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force located Warthsaw in the 1200 block of N. Spring Ave,” said Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department. “He ran from them and hid in the area. Tyler Police Officers responded to assist.”
Erbaugh said the Tyler PD officers found Warthsaw in a backyard on North Pabst Avenue a short time later, and he ran from them as well. He was caught in the 1200 block of North Spring Avenue.
Warthsaw was arrested on the murder warrant and an on-site evading arrest charge, Erbaugh said. He added that Warthsaw is currently being booked into the Smith County Jail.
Robert Robertson, Kevondus Brantley, and Trey Barreau are the other three suspects who have already been arrested in this case.
Authorities arrested Brantley and Robertson in the Tyler area. They were each charged with first-degree felony murder, and each man’s bond amount was set at $500,000. They are being held in the Smith County Jail.
Robertson was arrested on Wednesday, and Brantley was arrested on Nov. 18.
Barreau was arrested on a murder warrant in the San Antonio area. He has since been transferred back to the Smith County Jail.
According to Tyler police, they received a call on July 9 around midnight, from EMS stating they had responded to a call at 608 W. Vance St and found McCullough lying dead in front of the house with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
The resident stated someone knocked on his door, and when he answered the door, someone pointed a gun at him. Then a struggle ensued. During the struggle, McCullough was shot.
The investigation uncovered a substantial amount of narcotics at the scene, according to the press release.
