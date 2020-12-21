Tyler man dies after van crashes into construction equipment

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 52-year-old man died Sunday morning after his van left State Highway 64 and struck a stationary piece of road construction equipment.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the one-vehicle crash, which occurred about a mile west of Tyler on SH 64 West.
The preliminary crash report shows that Roberto Acosta Lugo, of Tyler, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van east on SH 64 West when for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the road to the right, the press release stated. The van then struck a stationary piece of construction equipment.
Justice of the Peace John Johnson pronounced Lugo dead at the scene of the wreck. His body was taken to the Hillard Funeral Home in Van.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.