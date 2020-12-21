Two-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports troopers responded at 1:03 a.m. Friday morning to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 80, approximately 0.5 miles west of Hallsville. The crash involved motorists Brice Leighton Cooper and Valerie Helena Graves, 20, of Bossier City, La., who was pronounced dead at the scene. Cooper was transported to Christus Good Shepherd – Longview and is reported to be in stable condition.