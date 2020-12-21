SFA Ladyjacks close out non-conference with win over Texas Southern

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - SFA wraps up 2020 at 8-2 with a victory against Texas Southern, 100-61.
The Ladyjacks shot 60 percent from the field featuring 27 assisted baskets, and went 10-20 (.500) from beyond the arc to top off the outing.
Impactful Performances -
Zya Nugent had a complete game with 23 points (9-12 FG), six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Other players in double-figures included Marissa Banfield who shot 4-5 from deep for 16 points and three assists, Aaliyah Johnson with 12 points, and Alyssa Mayfield chipped in 11 points and four rebounds, respectively.
The Numbers Game -
SFA was able to generate offense with their unselfish ball movement, but it was also able to hold the Tigers to 26 percent shooting in the 1st half. Paint points was a significant factor for the Ladyjacks, outscoring the Tigers 54-32. SFA capitalized off of points from turnovers as well with 33, and had 39 points off the bench.
Up Next -
The Ladyjacks will kick off 2021 against New Orleans to begin Southland Conference play on January 2 at the William R. Johnson Coliseum.
