East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another warmer than normal day is expected for our Tuesday. A cold front moves through on Wednesday afternoon, bringing some showers along with it. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible over Deep East Texas late afternoon/evening hours on Wednesday before ending. Christmas Eve looks wonderful with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon with full sunshine. Christmas Day looks really nice as well. Mostly Sunny Skies with lows near freezing and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. More clouds and a few showers possible on Saturday and Sunday as we slowly warm up. Monday looks nice under partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.