Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a chilly start to our Monday with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the afternoon, we will warm to the upper 60s and see plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40s. Unseasonably warm temperatures will follow us into Tuesday as well with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. A cold front will pass through our area late on Wednesday. We will start off the day partly sunny, but cloud cover will increase in the afternoon and showers will move in. By Thursday morning skies will be clear, but it will but much cooler out with highs only making it to the upper 40s. For Christmas Day we will start off clear and cold, in the 30s, with mid 50s and sunshine expected by the afternoon. Next weekend be prepared for partly cloudy skies, mid to upper 50s, and a low rain chance.