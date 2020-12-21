Lindale man dies after crash into tree

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday afternoon a Lindale man died after losing control and striking a tree in Smith County.
According to a preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 4:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on County Road 334 about 3.5 miles south of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
The investigator’s initial report indicated that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Ram was traveling north on County Road 344 at an unsafe speed. The driver entered a sharp right curve in the roadway and lost control, exited the road, and struck a tree.
Mark William Threlkeld, 30, of Lindale was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.