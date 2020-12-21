Emergency personnel working major wreck on FM 1252 near Winona

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple area fire departments and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on FM 1252 near Winona. At least one medical helicopter has been sent to the scene.
The wreck occurred in the 19000 block of FM 1252 between Interstate Highway 20 and Highway 271 Monday afternoon.
Both sides of FM 1252 are blocked in the 19000 block, and motorists traveling through that area should find alternative routes or expect delays. They should also exercise caution and be on the alert for emergency personnel.
East Texas News has a reporter at the scene, and we will update this story as we get more information.
