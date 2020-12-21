Brookshire Brothers’ pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine will be made available via the pharmacy at regional grocery store chain Brookshire Brothers in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The vaccine will be available in a phased approach, with the first doses being offered to healthcare workers and residents of long term healthcare facilities, followed by essential workers and other high risk individuals. It is expected to be available to the general public by spring or early summer of 2021 and will be administered at no cost to patients.
“Ensuring access and affordability of the COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans is a top priority for the Trump Administration,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar via press release. “We are leveraging the existing private sector infrastructure to get safe and effective vaccines supported by Operation Warp Speed into communities and into arms as quickly as possible with no out-of-pocket costs. The vast majority of Americans live within five miles of a pharmacy, and our new agreement with pharmacy partners across America is a critical step toward making sure all Americans have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines when they are available.”
Brookshire Brothers noted that its pharmacists are trained to provide immunizations.
“This is consistent with our commitment to being a trusted resource for our communities. Pharmacists and their staff are some of the most accessible healthcare professionals in the nation, and we stand ready to help increase access and convenience for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is approved and available to us,” said Laura Edmundson, Director of Clinical Pharmacy Programs at Brookshire Brothers.
For more information, visit BrookshireBrothers.com/pharmacy.
