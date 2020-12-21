Area including Smith, Gregg counties now above 15 percent hospitalizations 7 days in row

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the seventh straight day, the rate of COVID-19 cases in the East Texas hospital region, which includes Smith and Gregg counties, has risen above 15 percent of the area’s total capacity.
As a result, some businesses will be required to go back to opening at 50-percent of their capacity, and others may be required to close.
On Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 15.94 percent of Trauma Service Area G’s total capacity. While that percentage was lower than the 16.15 percent the DSHS reported for the area on Sunday, it is still above the 15-percent threshold.
On Saturday, TSA G’s hospitalization rate was at 16.73 percent, and it was at 16.46 the day before. On Dec. 18, Trauma Service Area G had a 16.46 percent hospitalization rate. The rate hovered just above the 15-percent mark from Dec. 15 through Dec. 17.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
In order to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.