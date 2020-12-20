Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Visibility is low this morning for many places due to dense fog. Be cautious on the roadways! Skies will gradually clear from the cloud cover and the fog and by the afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s today. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be very similar days with lots of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures, in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will pass through on Wednesday bringing with it afternoon showers and gusty winds. Cold temperatures return on Thursday for Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 40s. For Christmas Day, be prepared for a chilly start, mostly sunny skies, and mid 50s. Similar conditions will carry over into the start of next weekend.