Several eastbound lanes of traffic blocked on East Loop 281 in Longview after wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several eastbound lanes in the 400 block of East loop 281 are blocked in the wake of a wreck that occurred Sunday afternoon.
At 4;50 p.m. the Longview Police Department tweeted, “Accident reported in the 400 blk of E Loop 281 has several eastbound lanes blocked.”
The tweet did not indicate how many vehicles were involved in the crash or whether anyone was injured.
Motorists traveling in the eastbound lanes of Loop 281 should seek alternatives routes until the wreck is cleared.
