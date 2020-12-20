Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect who assaulted deputy, then fled now in custody

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County law enforcement officers have captured the man who allegedly assaulted a deputy Saturday morning and then fled on foot.
According to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Joshua Thomas Smitherman, the 28-year-old suspect, is now in custody. At this point, Smitherman has not been formally charged yet.
Earlier Saturday, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in locating Smitherman. During the brief search, authorities thought he was still in the Payne Springs area.
The sheriff’s office received a call about a suspicious person in the Cherokee Shore subdivision, early Saturday morning. After the HCSO deputy arrived at the scene, he or she found Smitherman. Smitherman then assaulted the deputy and fled on foot, the Facebook post stated.
An aggravated assault of a public servant charge is pending against Smitherman. However, the Henderson County Jail website is showing that he has not been arraigned yet.
