Area including Tyler, Longview hospitals 1 day away from governor-mandated rollbacks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the sixth-straight day, the rate of COVID-19 cases in the East Texas hospital region has risen above 15 percent of the area’s total capacity.
An order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in October requires capacity rollbacks for some businesses and even some closures for any Trauma Service Area that has seven consecutive days in which the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients as a percentage of hospital capacity goes above 15 percent.
On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the hospitalization rate for the area including Tyler and Longview was at 16.15 percent. The hospitalization rate increased from 16.46 percent on Friday to 16.73 percent on Saturday. On Thursday, the rate was 15.51 percent, and it was at 15.16 percent on Wednesday. The region’s hospitalization rate was at 15.28 percent on Tuesday.
Counties included in Trauma Service Area G include Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt. and Wood.
