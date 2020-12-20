Area including Tyler, Longview hospitals 1 day away from governor-mandated rollbacks

On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that the hospitalization rate for the area including Tyler and Longview was at 16.15 percent. The hospitalization rate increased from 16.46 percent on Friday to 16.73 percent on Saturday. On Thursday, the rate was 15.51 percent, and it was at 15.16 percent on Wednesday. The region’s hospitalization rate was at 15.28 percent on Tuesday.