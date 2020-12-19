SFA runs away from UT-Tyler for seventh season win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - The Ladyjacks improved to 7-2 with an 85-43 victory over UT Tyler Saturday afternoon at William R. Johnson Coliseum.
SFA established consistent contributers up and down the roster, highlighted by Pilgrims Player of the Game Tasharian Robinson (9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and four steals).
How It Happened
It was all Ladyjacks from the tip, ending the 1st quarter 20-6 against the Patriots. SFA was able to attack UT Tyler’s zone defense the entire 1st half shooting 43 percent from the field, including 11 second chance points and 27 bench points thus far.
The Ladyjacks completed a 23-0 run in the 1st half, and led 43-16 going into the break. SFA didn’t let up in the final 20 minutes of play, and extended its lead to 50 points with 8:48 left in the 4th quarter with every player making an appearance in the ballgame, playing at least eight minutes. The Ladyjacks were led by Marissa Banfield (12 points, 2 assists, 3 steals), Zya Nugent (11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists) and Avery Brittingham (10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals).
Up Next SFA will take on Texas Southern on Monday, December 21st at William R. Coliseum at 2:00 p.m.
