SFA runs away from UT-Tyler for seventh season win

The Ladyjacks completed a 23-0 run in the 1st half, and led 43-16 going into the break. SFA didn’t let up in the final 20 minutes of play, and extended its lead to 50 points with 8:48 left in the 4th quarter with every player making an appearance in the ballgame, playing at least eight minutes. The Ladyjacks were led by Marissa Banfield (12 points, 2 assists, 3 steals), Zya Nugent (11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists) and Avery Brittingham (10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals).