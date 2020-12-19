Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A cold front will pass through our area today and it will bring off and on showers for the majority of the day. The heaviest rainfall will be in Deep East Texas. Our severe weather risk is very low. We will not feel a very big cool off with this front, highs today will warm into the upper 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s. Tomorrow, skies will clear out and we will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures making it into the upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be out warmest days of the week, in the upper 60s with clear and sunny skies. Another cold front will pass through on Wednesday and we will once again see a few rounds of rain come through during the day. Christmas Eve into Christmas Day we will be sunny and cool with temps in the low to mid 50s.