Longview Train Depot still chugging

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Train Depot has its history but serves today as one of the busiest stations in the state of its kind.
This history of Longview began in 1870, when O.H. Methvin deeded 150 acres to Southern Pacific Railroad. Construction of a line between Longview and Palestine began in 1872. Texas and Pacific bought up Southern Pacific and began construction on a passenger depot in 1939.
Designed in the Colonial Revival Style, the depot was a one-and-a-half story building with a ticket office, waiting rooms, restrooms, a telegraph office, yard office, baggage office and a mail room.
Longview is a town founded by the railroad but this is the only remaining depot in town.
The city bought the depot in 2009 and in 2013 broke ground to transform it into a multimodal center serving Amtrak, which still runs there today.
The depot is located at 905 Pacific Avenue in Longview.
