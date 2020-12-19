East Texas braces for winter and more homeless

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first day of winter is on Monday, and it can be a very busy time for East Texas homeless shelters.
In particular, with Covid-19 protocols in place, it’s a difficult task to care for everyone in need and keep a safe facility.
As the cold rains and temperatures begin, ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Mission’ in Longview is bracing for more people coming in.
“A lot of the people, they now the drill, they know it’s inclement weather, they come in as they are. We’re going to give them shelter, give them food, help them out. When it gets wet, when it gets cold, they’re going to come in,” says mission director Brian Livingston.
Freezing overnight temperatures can be life threatening to those who are homeless, and the shelters policy has always been that they will never turn anyone away.
But to turn no one away comes with a risk. The possible spread of Covid 19.
So coming to the mission comes with a new set of rules, particularly eating at close quarters with 600 meals served a day.
“We don’t pack them in quite as tight. We have adjusted the way we do seating at meals. We’re only seating 50 percent capacity in the lunchroom, so if we have to eat in shifts we have to eat in shifts,” Brian says.
Essential for the homeless is providing hot meals and warm clothing, which means close quarter socializing.
The missions annual family Christmas dinner and toy giveaway to needy families was adjusted to a drive through only.
“Between here and Tyler we have 500 families I believe it is, and about 800 children that we’re going to be providing gifts for,” says Livingston.
But Covid or no Covid, they will not deny the needy.
“If it’s a life threatening situation, we’ll let you sleep here, to save a life,” says Livingston.
Donations of food and warm clothing are always needed at the ‘Hiway 80 Rescue Missions’ in Tyler and Longview.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.