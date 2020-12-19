Deep East Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations stay below 15-percent mark 2nd day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas hospitals have had two days in a row where their hospitalizations were below 15 percent of their total capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Saturday, the region’s hospitalization rate was at 14.71 percent. On Thursday, that number was at 14.85 percent. Before Thursday, the region had nine days in a row where its hospitalization rate was above 15 percent.
Counties in the Deep East Texas TSA include Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sept. 17 that counties could reopen businesses to 75 percent capacity and allow the resumption of elective surgeries. Bars were also allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. However, counties in Trauma Service Areas with over 15 percent COVID-19 hospitalizations for seven consecutive days would be excluded from that reopening.
In order to go back to 75 percent capacity, the rate needs to be below 15 percent for seven-straight days.
