Sulphur Springs police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

Sulphur Springs police asking for help identifying robbery suspect
The suspect was wearing a black jacket and red bandana, the suspect threw a blue and black bag onto the counter and asked for all of the money. (Source: Sulphur Springs Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:53 AM

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department posted photos of a robbery Friday at Natalie’s Food Mart asking for help identifying the suspect who pulled a gun on the clerk, according to the post.

The suspect left the scene in a black extended cab pickup.
The suspect left the scene in a black extended cab pickup. (Source: Sulphur Springs Police Department)

According police, the suspect was wearing a black jacket and red bandana, the suspect threw a blue and black bag onto the counter and asked for all of the money. The suspect then pulled a gun on the clerk. The suspect left the scene in a black extended cab pickup.

This is a serious crime that occurred in our community, police are asking for any assistance in identifying this suspect. Please contact Detective Jason Reneau (903-885-9302) or Crimestoppers with any information pertaining to this incident.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.