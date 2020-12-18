Sulphur Springs police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Police Department posted photos of a robbery Friday at Natalie’s Food Mart asking for help identifying the suspect who pulled a gun on the clerk, according to the post.
According police, the suspect was wearing a black jacket and red bandana, the suspect threw a blue and black bag onto the counter and asked for all of the money. The suspect then pulled a gun on the clerk. The suspect left the scene in a black extended cab pickup.
This is a serious crime that occurred in our community, police are asking for any assistance in identifying this suspect. Please contact Detective Jason Reneau (903-885-9302) or Crimestoppers with any information pertaining to this incident.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.