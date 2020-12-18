Salvation Army Angel Tree donations handed out to those in need

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a bit nippy this morning, but that didn’t stop Salvation Army volunteers from spreading some cheer.
They handed out bikes and toys to people thanks to their Angel Tree program.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army says there are more families in need this Christmas.
In Tyler, 1,813 children and seniors enrolled in the program and all of the angel’s needs were met this year.
KLTVs Jeff Chavez spoke to Captain Michelle Walker of the Salvation Army about the distribution.
