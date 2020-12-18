Plant-based cinnamon roll bakery opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new plant-based cinnamon roll bakery held its grand opening today in Tyler.
Cinnaholics, is located in the Cumberland shopping center at 8934 S. Broadway Ave, Suite 420.
Everything at Cinnaholics is made in-house. Unique to Tyler is the “Rose City Roll” strawberries, strawberry jam, and an in-house pie crust.
According to a press release, Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.” The brand was also recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and currently has 20 locations under construction with nine others anticipated to start buildouts this year. Cinnaholic is on track to reach 60 locations by the end of 2020.
KLTVs Jeff Chavez was live on East Texas Now and spoke to the manager of the bakery, Theo Farraj.
