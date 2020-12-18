Police: Motorcyclist killed when SUV fails to yield right of way in wreck on Tyler’s Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed as the result of a motorcycle crash Thursday evening.
Police say that at approximately 6:15 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Van Highway and Loop 323 on report of a traffic crash.
A motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in the intersection, they report; the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but died as a result of the crash.
Police say that during the course of the investigation it was determined that a silver SUV in the westbound turn lane on Loop 323, turned North on Highway 110 on a blinking yellow light, failing to yield right of way to a motorcyclist traveling Southbound on Loop 323. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Health Center Beckham where he died from his injuries.
The identity of the motorcyclist has been withheld pending notification of family members.
Police say this is an open investigation.
