Marshall man indicted for alleged possession of child pornography

MARSHALL, TEXAS] On Thursday, Dec. 17, a Harrison County grand jury handed down an indictment for possession of child pornography.
Juan Flores, 48, of Marshall, was indicted for one count of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
According to the indictment, Flores allegedly possessed child pornography. The indictment says that Flores intentionally and knowingly possessed visual material that he knew depicted a child who was younger than age 18.
This indictment comes after a thorough joint investigation by the Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Longview Police Department.
The Marshall Police Department is an affiliate of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program. This Task Force Program is a national network of over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons utilizing the internet to abuse and exploit children.
The Marshall Police Department urges citizens to report suspicious online conduct involving children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline or call 1-800-THE-LOST, (800) 843-5678.
