5 Longview parks scheduled to undergo renovations

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Five parks are scheduled to undergo renovation in Longview. Currently three of the five are under construction.
In 2018, a bond election approved upgrades to the parks. Those upgrades range from playground improvement, replacement of a pavilion, basketball courts, and at Stamper Park, the addition of a new Little League football field and a bigger parking lot.
Longview director of parks and recreation Scott Caron says that parks are a vital part of the Longview community and having citizen input played a big part in the decision making.
“Included all the things that had been mentioned to us at least most of them. We can’t always fund everything but we took the majority of what people wanted. We ask for them to provide additional feedback to us. So they are getting what they asked for and what we feel they deserve,” Caron said.
All five parks are under one contract. They are all expected to be completed by September 2021, with some being ready before others.
The three parks that are already being worked on include Lois Jackson Park, McWhorter Park, and Stamper Park.
