Lindale ends season at 13-3 with loss to Argyle Eagles

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Eagles put up a valiant fight in the second half of the 4A D1 state championship game, but the number one Argyle Eagles were too much Friday night.
Argyle beat Lindale 49-21 for the 4A DI State Championship.
Argyle jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
Lindale was down 28-0 at the half. The Eagles matched Argyle score for score in the second half, with each team putting up 21 points. Argyle finished with 571 total yards, to Lindale’s 287 total yards.
Lindale finishes the 2020 season at 13-3. This was the first ever state championship game for the Eagles.
