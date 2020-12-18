Harrison County Sheriff’s Office continues search for man missing since Nov. 29

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a man who was last seen on Nov. 29.
According to a press release, the sheriff’s office is continuing the search for 47-year-old Joshua Sutton. He is described as being 5-fee-11 inches tall and about 160 pounds.
Sutton was last seen on Nov. 29, and his truck was found at the dead-end of Will Smith Road near FM 449 in Harrison County. The last use of his cell phone was on Nov. 30.
Authorities conducted a drone search in a large area where his vehicle was abandoned.
The press release stated that with the cold nights, it is imperative that Sutton be found
“If anyone has any information regarding the location of Joshua Sutton, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000 or 911,” the press release stated.
