Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Clouds will continue to increase through the evening with breezy south and southeast winds. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the evening and rain chances start around midnight tonight. Rain will increase across the area early tomorrow morning and continue into the afternoon with showers and a few thundershowers. Heavy rainfall is possible with some of these thundershowers, but no severe weather is expected. The rain will come to an end Saturday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves through, but no big cool down is expected. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 50s and temperatures will warm quickly into the mid 60s through early next week. Another cold front and another chance for rain will be in the forecast for Wednesday, but the rain will clear out just in time for some sunshine and cool temperatures for the holiday.