East Texas Food Bank offers last drive-thru distributions before Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank plans to serve over 1000 families in the last drive-thru distributions of the year.
Friday, December 18
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St)
*Enter off Front St.
Food boxes with produce, protein and dairy will be distributed
Saturday, December 19
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last
Green Acres Baptist Church (1607 Troup Hwy)
*Enter off Barbara St. from Troup Hwy
Food boxes with produce, protein and dairy will be distributed as well as prepacked meals from HEB
Both distributions are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted.
Drive-thru distributions will continue in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin in 2021.
