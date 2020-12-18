East Texas Food Bank offers last drive-thru distributions before Christmas

East Texas Food Bank offers last drive-thru distributions before Christmas
(Source: Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | December 18, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 9:16 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank plans to serve over 1000 families in the last drive-thru distributions of the year.

Friday, December 18

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

East Texas State Fairgrounds (2112 W. Front St)

*Enter off Front St.

Food boxes with produce, protein and dairy will be distributed

Saturday, December 19

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. *while supplies last

Green Acres Baptist Church (1607 Troup Hwy)

*Enter off Barbara St. from Troup Hwy

Food boxes with produce, protein and dairy will be distributed as well as prepacked meals from HEB

Both distributions are open to anyone and there are no eligibility or paperwork requirements. These are drive-thru distributions and walk-ups will not be accepted.

Drive-thru distributions will continue in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin in 2021.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.