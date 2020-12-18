East Texas Ag News: Prices firm up as higher quality hay becomes scarce across Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay prices are firming up across the state as the higher quality hays are becoming more scarce. And there are still large quantities of off-grade hay on the market.
Temperatures have been abnormally mild for this time of year. According to the U-S Drought Monitor, drought conditions have intensified and expanded in the Panhandle and Central Texas where both long and short-term precipitation shortfalls exist.
In these areas, the 6-month precipitation deficits range from 4 to 8 or more inches.
Meanwhile, above-normal precipitation during the last 30-day period led to improvements in areas along the Coastal Plain region.
