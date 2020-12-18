Carthage captures state title in 70-14 win over Gilmer

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs completed their perfect season with a 70-14 win over Gilmer.
With the win, Carthage won a state championship for the second-straight year and their eighth state title in the past 13 years.
The Gilmer Buckeyes came out looking to hit Carthage early and hold the momentum. They got two quick scores from Dylan Fullelen to go up 14-0.
Since that point Carthage scored 70 unanswered points.
Carthage outgained Gilmer of the ground 171 yard to 16 in the first half. In the air, the Bulldogs had 180 yards to the Buckeyes 105 for the first half.
Brandon King led the Carthage defense with three first half interceptions and two of them returned for touchdowns in the first half.
