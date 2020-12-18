Athens police asking for public’s help in IDing suspect who robbed victim at ATM

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Athens Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a robbery that occurred at a bank ATM located in the 700 block of East Tyler Street on Monday night.
According to a press release on the City of Athens Facebook page, the Athens Police department got a 911 call about a robbery at the Vera Bank ATM at about 8:43 p.m. on Monday.
When the Athens PD officer got to the scene, he talked to the victim, who was not injured in the incident. The victim told the officer that a male suspect wearing a gray hoodie, a tan jacket, and khaki pants approached him while he was parked in the ATM drive-thru lane.
“The male subject displayed a semiautomatic pistol and demanded money,” the press release stated.
After the suspect got an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, the suspect ran into a wooded area north of the bank, the press release stated.
An APD detective responded to the scene as well. Three Athens PD officers searched the area, but they were unable to find the suspect.
The detective reviewed the bank’s security video and processed the crime scene, the press release stated.
“At this time, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying this subject,” the press release stated. " Anyone with information is asked to contact the Athens Police Department at 903-675-5454 or report a tip to Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 800-545-8477.”
