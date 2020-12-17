Wood County man pleads guilty in drunk-driving death of 8-year-old daughter

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A Yantis man has pleaded guilty in connection with a wreck which killed his 8-year-old daughter last year.
Brant Lee McGinnis, 37, pleaded guilty to charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault in Judge Eddie Northcutt’s courtroom on Wednesday.
McGinnis was arrested in December 2019 following a rollover wreck on FM 1567 in Hopkins County.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found three occupants, the two girls and their father, who was the driver. The 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she was then transported to a Dallas hospital.
Alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash. McGinnis was arrested after being treated at a hospital.
McGinnis is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 20.
