Wood County agencies recover stolen property, cash, drugs from organized theft ring

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday morning, an intelligence meeting led to a K9 deployment, a felony warrant service and the recovery of several thousands of dollars of stolen property, according to Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith.
All three seizure locations were inside of Precinct 2 in Wood County, Smith said. Several offenders across East Texas have been identified and arrested in an organized theft ring. The first location had surveillance cameras where law enforcement could be seen clearly as law enforcement arrived.
The second location had additional stolen items.
At the third location, a stolen four wheeler was recovered, and a suspected stolen blue and tan paddle boat was found. Smith said that if anyone is missing a paddle boat from the Lake Holbrook area and have the serial number, he can be reached via Facebook message.
Some of the items recovered include lumber, power tools, tools, air compressors, and construction materials. After officers secured the residence with K9 Mata, he was returned to his vehicle. He was utilized again on a narcotics search and found methamphetamine.
The recovered property was reported stolen across five counties, including Van Zandt, Wood, Henderson, Kaufman, and Smith counties.
Responding with Smith were Constable Pat Jordan and Investigator Bob Keltner. Smith said, “Consistent intelligence meetings result in communication and crimes solved. Again, cooperation is our best weapon....Seizing narcotics is important, yet recovering the property of hard working people is much more rewarding.”
