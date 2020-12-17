Tyler woman accused of making ‘loans’ to herself from friend’s trust account

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman has been accused of writing checks to herself from a 71-year-old Tyler woman’s trust account that totaled $32,285.
According to the affidavit, Julia Ponder Owens, 62, of Tyler was asked by her friend to be the trustee over her account. Owens later wrote checks to herself as “loans”.
The beneficiary had no knowledge of the ten checks written for amounts ranging from $1,200 to $5,850 starting in November of 2019 and continuing through July of 2020.
Julia Owens, 62, was charged with misapplication of fiduciary property $30,000 or more, a second-degree felony, with a bond of $10,000, on Dec. 2.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.