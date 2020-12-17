Tyler motel fire started in fireplace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire was extinguished Thursday morning in a two-story motel complex that began in a fireplace and moved to the chimney, according to Captain Daniel Smith with the Tyler Fire Department.
The fire occurred at Studio 6 Extended Stay, Building 14, in the 3300 block of Troup Highway.
Captain Smith said the damage was contained to one building and all residents were out of the building.
There is smoke and water damage but no injuries were reported, according to Smith.
