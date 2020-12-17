Some TJC respiratory care students already joining workforce during COVID-19 pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the COVID-19 crisis putting a strain on the health care system across the nation, here in East Texas, some graduates of TJC’s respiratory care program have already joined the workforce even before their December graduation.
“I’ve never had this many students hired up.”
TJC ‘s respiratory care program department chair Michael White talked about the unique hiring situation his recent class of 15 graduates are facing due to COVID-19.
“Six are working. So there is really three that I am aware of that are not accepting a position,” he said.
So that is 12 of out 15 that graduated December 10th who are already working or soon will be. Graduate Amber Carr has had job offers from two Tyler hospitals.
“I have been offered positions, but I am actually waiting on my license to come through to actually start work,” Carr said.
She said she is trained and ready.
“They really have prepared us well to jump right in. You know the clinical experiences were meant to mimic what we are going to have to when we get out there in the workforce,” she said.
Mike White told us what it takes to be a work-ready respiratory therapist. He feels his students are just that.
“We are front-line patient assessment. We walk in the room and we look at the patient and immediately we need to know how they are doing and if they are not doing well what is it we need to do? That’s probably the most valuable component of a good respiratory therapist,” he said.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic looming, Amber Carr said she is looking forward to her future career.
“I think this is going to be an exciting experience. Respiratory care is a challenge. Every day is new. Constantly learning something and I am excited to get out there,” she said.
The 15 respiratory therapist graduates had a small graduation ceremony Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.