SFA Ladyjacks defeat Auburn Tigers 67-54

NACOGDOCHES, Texas --The Ladyjacks (6-2) traveled to Auburn Arena Wednesday night for a midweek contest with the Tigers and came back victorious, 67-54. A 13-0 run to close out the 4th quarter was the game-changer for SFA, backed up by well-rounded performances up and down the box score on both ends of the floor. Alyssa Mayfield led the Ladyjacks with 19 points (7-12 FG), along with Stephanie Visscher’s 13 points (6-13 FG) and BriAnna Mitchell’s 13 points off the bench (8-9 FT).
The Tigers made a few appearances on the score board first, but the Ladyjacks climbed back to make it 9-9 at 3:16 from an Avery Brittingham layup downlow. Auburn kept the feisty game trend going and answered back with a three-pointer and a few layups to make it 16-14 Auburn with just under 2 minutes to play in 1 st quarter, and the home team led the ballgame 17-12 at the end of the 1st quarter. The first bucket of 2 nd quarter for both teams was scored by the Ladyjacks at the 6:43 mark from Avery Brittingham to cut the Tigers’ lead to 17-14, but SFA had a bit of a scoring drought during the middle of the quarter which gave the Tigers some momentum. Two 3-pointers from Zya Nugent and Stephanie Visscher at 1:14 cut SFA’s deficit to two, and a steal from Brittingham led to a Alyssa Mayfield (assist BriAnna Mitchell) scoring a layup as time expired in the 1st, tying it up 27-27 at the half.
Marissa Banfield kept the pace in SFA’s favor and buried a 3-pointer to start the 3rd quarter (30-27). The game was tied at 35-35 at the 4:56 media timeout, and a bucket from Visscher put the Ladyjacks back up by two. The Ladyjacks went on a 6-0 during the final few minutes of the 3rd, but Auburn cut into the lead with a series of free throws, and made it a tied ball game once again, 45-45. The 4th quarter was a thriller as BriAnna Mitchell made a layup to put her team up by two early, and a Visscher layup (assist Aiyana Johnson) made it 49-45, Ladyjacks. The Tigers converted on a few baskets of their own to take a slight lead back 52-51 at 5:46, but the Ladyjacks went 11-13 from the free throw line to seal the deal in the 4th quarter. SFA (6-2) will be back in action at home on Saturday for a matchup against UT-Tyler at 2:00 p.m.
