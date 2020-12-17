Rapper Mystikal to be cleared of charges, DA’s office says

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) — Charges will be dropped against the popular rapper who goes by the name Mystikal.
A Caddo Parish grand jury Thursday, Dec. 17, returned a No True Bill against 50-year-old Michael Lawrence Tyler, a New Orleans resident who was arrested on a charge of first-degree rape, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
After his arrest in 2017, a Caddo grand jury indicted Tyler on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. Then this second grand jury reconsidered the case.
“However, additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second grand jury in the interest of justice,” the district attorney’s office explained Thursday. “Based on the grand jury’s decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.”
He spent more than a year in jail on charges related to an alleged sexual assault at a casino in downtown Shreveport.
