Police: Longview couple kidnapped by friend

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report a husband and wife were held at gunpoint in their home by a friend who demanded drugs and money.
The victims were at home in the 1300 block of Brewton St., when Brandon Portley, 37, of Tyler, entered around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Portley ordered the couple to their vehicle to go get money. The couple escaped from Portley when they arrived at their destination and called police, according to Officer Brandon Thornton with Longview police.
Brandon Frank Portley was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and is being held on $250,000 bond.
